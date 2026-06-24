John Cena and Eric André are proving opposites attract in “Little Brother.” John mentored Eric as a big brother back in the day. Fast forward years later, and Eric still thinks of them as brothers. Problem is, John doesn’t. So when they reconnect, their reunion turns into chaos and a lot of stalking. Can you say restraining order?

Oh, brother! John Cena’s getting more than he bargained for in the new movie “Little Brother”

John’s life is perfect until Eric André, a former mentee from a high school charity program, pops up claiming they’re lifelong brothers.

Eric André: “Netflix was like, ‘We’ll do the movie if John Cena does it.’ And when you say that, like a movie star, they take their time reading scripts and getting back to you, and they usually say no. He read the script on a Friday and said yes on a Saturday.

Eric says the actor didn’t need much convincing.

John Cena: “It was a VERY quick yes for me.”

The reason? A chance to work with one of comedy’s most unpredictable talents.

John Cena: “Honestly, the story was super fun. I’m a fan of the Eric André show. His comedy is physical and raw, and I love it.”

The film follows two people reconnecting as adults, who remember their brotherly relationship very differently.

John Cena: “Everyone does life in their own perspective. Eric’s character thinking that we have such a bond, my character thinking, ‘Ah, this will just look good on a college application.’ I love the fact that these people reunite and they see where it goes.”

Eric admits he had plenty of inspiration for his character growing up.

Eric André: “I was a bad kid. I got in a lot of trouble constantly. I thrived on getting in trouble.”

As for his other co-stars, there was a little exaggerating when he talked about Ego Nwodim.

Eric André: “She’s very dangerous, quite violent.”

Ego Nwodim: “Why are you lying? I am a sweetie pie.”

Eric André: “Emotionally mercurial. We never know what version of her we’re gonna get.”

All kidding aside. The chemistry between Eric, Ego, and John was real from the start.

Eric André: “I love him, I love him. The feeling, the bromance is real.”

The movie starts streaming on Netflix this Friday.

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