You know what they say: art imitates life. In Fort Lauderdale, life is looking fabulous with a new art district. It’s colorful, cool and has enough creative energy to help the 954 thrive.

Forget coloring inside the lines because anything goes at Thrive Art District, and they’re ready for their close-up.

Jonathan Fish: “We really have a lot of small different nooks and areas where people can kind of walk around and be immersed in art. We identified this area as an opportunity for the city and we started buying real estate here quietly.”

With three blocks of creative space, they’re spreading the news.

Jonathan Fish: “A big, big part of our tenants here is word of mouth of business owners that are here already and they’re excited. We have gyms, a brewery, so really, all of these tenants are adding to this amazing energy that we created in this district.”

Most of that energy comes from artists with over 60 murals around the area.

Jonathan Fish: “We give opportunities to new artists as well and local artists. We gave a street artist an opportunity to showcase his art in the form of a painting, and we gave an opportunity to the gallerist, to the guy who’s been painting in galleries, to put his piece a larger outside.”

And the county is all about it.

Phillip Dunlap: “Here in Broward County, we have 31 cities and we’re right here in Fort Lauderdale. One of the things we think about at the [Broward County] Cultural Division is how do we weave together all of these different cities our cultural fabric. Places like thrive the Thrive Arts District become connectors for us.”

And they’re connecting creatives with some seed money.

Phillip Dunlap: “You look right here at the Connect Record Shop, through one of our artist grants, funded DJ Astani, who’s doing open spin, which is a DJ education course for young kids.”

From start to nearly finish, this cultural hot spot is ready for so-flo.

Jonathan Fish: “We have a music square, and then we have a walkway. The people are telling us what events they want. We have some big surprises that are coming up soon.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Thrive Art District

710 NW 5th Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Website

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