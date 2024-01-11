Here at Deco Drive, we know a thing or two about a grand entrance. That’s why we weren’t surprised when Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas chose Miami to make its maiden voyage.

The world’s largest cruise ship is now docked and ready to cruise out, Miami style, and it’s unlike any luxury liner you’ve ever seen.

Greg: “It’s beautiful, absolutely beautiful.”

And size matters when it comes to the Royal Caribbean Icon of the Seas.

Matthew: “It was quite impressive, the size of this ship.”

The 1,200-foot-long ship has 20 decks and is breaking all kinds of records on the high seas.

Icon has the world’s largest floating water park, plus a 55-foot tall water curtain, which is the tallest at sea.

Bill Panoff, editor of Porthole Magazine: “People expect more from their cruise vacation, and all the cruise lines are stepping up, and it’s becoming more and more of a destination onto itself.”

Check out the Aquadome. It has 220 degrees of ocean views, so when you look out of this large glass structure, you won’t miss a thing.

Spectator: “It’s surreal. It looks unlike any ship I have ever seen. It looks like a space craft.”

This was one space craft folks in Miami couldn’t wait to see.

Greg: “We’re all walking around in total darkness until the sun came up, and it was great to see everyone here to celebrate. It was fantastic, and that is an incredible ship.”

