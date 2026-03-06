Break out the neon and the earplugs, it’s that time of year when the 305 becomes the center of the electronic universe. Ultra Music Festival is back at Bayfront Park, and we are ready to dive headfirst into the bass, the lasers, the legends, and suspiciously priced bottled waters.

To kick off our ultra series, we’re checking out a man of mystery. From Grammy nominations to a brand-new cinematic sound, this performer is finally ready for his Miami homecoming.

One of the artists turning up the heat? A name shrouded in mystery and serious style. We’re talking about Zhu. The Grammy-nominated singer and DJ has racked up a list of dancefloor hits like “In the Morning” and “Faded.”

Zhu: “I’m really excited. I haven’t been there since pre-COVID, so this will be the first time.”

Zhu hit the ultra stage in 2017. Now he’s back to debut his brand new era: “black midas.”

Zhu: “This one is going to be very clubby, and it’s also going to be kind of the return to the basics for me.”

The new album’s visuals were inspired by Hollywood.

Zhu: “I definitely was inspired by a lot of the early kind of John Wick and Blade.”

Inspiration for the new sound also came from a real-life nightmare. In 2025, Zhu was displaced by the Southern California wildfires. His land was scorched, but his music survived.

Zhu: “Burn is just a track that I made to kind of honor the aftermath of the [Los Angeles] fires from last year.”

Zhu has performed all over the world, but he says nothing beats coming to the 305.

Zhu: “I’m super excited to be back and to be back at Ultra and to be able to play new records off this album.”

Ultra kicks off March 27. Tickets are still available.

FOR MORE INFO:

Ultra Music Festival

March 27-29 2026

Bayfront Park

301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Website



Zhu Music

Website

