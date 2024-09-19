Nothing like a cold beer and a CCW smackdown. That’s exactly what “Rumble in the Jungle” is serving up, and you’re drinking it. Every month they’re converting breweries all over SoFlo into a wrestling match. Hold my beer and watch this!

Commentator: “He’s setting him up. He nailed it domino effect. One, two, three.”

Mix craft beers with a nice pin down and you have a hit!

Nelio Costa: “It’s very Miami. We run three, four different shows a month around South Florida, and a lot of them are based in some like really cool cultural spots like cool breweries.”

Nelio Costa: “Every third Saturday, Tripping Animals (Brewing), this is where we’re at right now. This is perfect for professional wrestling, because a lot of times, when you watch professional wrestling, it feels like an acid trip or a mushroom trip.”

Turning this massive brewery into shows like “Rumble in the Jungle” can be exactly what you need after a long week.

Nelio Costa: “So this is absolutely the opportunity for you to de-stress and just go completely nuts. Now, don’t go too nuts. We’ve had some fans who jumped over the rail. Do not jump over that guardrail. But you really get to let yourself loose and really enjoy yourself.”

CCW Representative: “You’re getting lucky tonight. Not lucky lucky, but you’re going to be wrestling Nicole here. Nikki Blackheart, right? Look at me. Purpose, physical and intense. I got this. You want to come in, and you want to.”

CCW loves to teach wrestlers like Domino and Nikki Blackheart how to smack down.

Nelio Costa: “Professional wrestling. The greatest of all spectacles, yet it’s combat sports mixed in with a little bit of drama, and some artistry, and music and beautiful people.”

Commentator: “She had her debut match just about two weeks ago.”

Once you’re ready to show off your skills, you get thrown into the ring. Nikki is certainly a beauty, but don’t let the beast come out.

Nelio Costa: “It’s in no way not real. It hurts a lot. It’s really just a spectacle. It’s like being a live stuntwoman in front of a large crowd, and you get one take. Otherwise, that crowd will laugh at you or make fun of you.”

Lucky for veteran Domino, wrestling fans love the messy drama.

Daniel Chocron, co-founder of Tripping Animal: “Normally it’s about 200 people. You see from families and kids to friends. They just come here and want to have fun. At the show, you get a little bit of sweat. No, it gets really hot here; for that day, we do turn on the fans, and that does help.”

The next “Rumble in the Jungle” is Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $20

FOR MORE INFO:

Rumble in the Jungle

Tripping Animals Brewing Co.

2685 NW 105th Ave

Miami, FL 33172

coastalchampionshipwrestlingfl.com/events-1/rumble-in-the-jungle-8-doral-fl

