Golf, bowling, arcade games, and of course, plenty of food and cocktails. Adult recess has arrived. Deco’s Alex Miranda is live at Five Iron Golf, taking swings at where else? The bar!

We are here in Coral Gables, and if you know, you know, we who live here have been waiting for this place to open up for quite some time. Here you can play on 12 simulators, all kinds of sports. You got 12 bowling lanes, you can eat, and my friends here know you can also drink, y’all. Cheers to Five Iron Golf!

Odds are you’ll never be another Tiger Woods.

But at Five Iron Golf in Coral Gables, you can learn to drain a good-looking putt.

Blake Kapelka: “We are a technology-driven golf. entertainment facility.”

Before we break things down, you should know that at this place, size matters.

Blake Kapelka: “We are also the first Five Iron Golf in Florida and the largest facility in the country.”

What’s inside this big boy will help fine-tune your time on the links. There are 14 golf simulators just for that purpose.

Blake Kapelka: “They have all the data and analytics you can possibly want to work on your swing, to play on over 300 real courses at our facility, to work on the range.”

And you don’t need any experience to get your game going.

Blake Kapelka: “We have instructors on site offering lessons, lesson packages, as well as club fitting, swing analysis, and everything you need to up your game.”

There’s another sport on hand where the balls are bigger.

Blake Kapelka: “We have the strike club. It’s a 12-lane bowling alley that is a part of Five Iron Golf in Coral Gables.”

When you’re rolling here, you’re in a very special club indeed.

Blake Kapelka: “The Strike Club is the first full-size bowling alley that we have at any Five Iron in the world.”

Pool sharks can show off their skills, too.

At Five Iron, the sports just keep on coming.

Blake Kapelka: “We also have four multi-sport simulators that you can play soccer, football.”

Sooner or later, you’ll have to take a break from all this exercise, and they’ve got you covered when the time rolls around.

Blake Kapelka: “We have three bars, a full kitchen. We are also very excited about our chef-driven food and beverage menu.”

The pairing of Five Iron Gulf and South Florida is a match made in heaven.

Blake Kapelka: “Coral Gables is a beautiful, elevated community, and I think that we are bringing an elevated entertainment experience to serve this community.”

And y’all, this is the first of its kind in Florida. This is open seven days a week, and it opens at 6 a.m. So if you are serious about your swing, come on over.

And everybody here who’s a World Cup fan, you can, you know, start practicing your moves when you’re going to be a soccer star.

FOR MORE INFO:

Five Iron Golf

3009 Ponce De Leon, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Website

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