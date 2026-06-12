Looking for the right dress for a special occasion isn’t always easy peasy. It’s more like shop ’til you drop – and before you know it, you’re home empty-handed. Not anymore thanks to one Miami boutique. Deco stopped by the one-stop-shop to fulfill our fashion dreams.

It’s fairytale fashion at its finest.

Elein Valdes: “Every corner in here is made so that the girls, the women, anyone who comes and visits here can feel special here no matter where they come from.”

Sedlav Couture in Miami isn’t just a boutique.

Elein Valdes: “You could find everything that you’ve dreamed of and that you haven’t even dreamed of.”

It’s an Instagramable special occasion one-stop-shop.

Elein Valdes: “You can find all your accessories, the dress. You can find the shoes.”

And the choices are endless.

Guest: “My favorite thing is all the dresses are so unique and their attention to detail here is amazing.”

Sedlav carries unique gowns and dresses to rent or buy. You can even create your own couture look.

Elein Valdes: “Any special event, we can dress you here.”

For galas, even weddings.

Elein Valdes: “For your quinces, sweet 16, for proms.”

Shireen: “So how do you feel?”

Guest: “I feel like an actual princess in this beautiful dress.”

We can’t forget about the customized kicks.

Elein Valdes: “They come in and tell us what the theme is for the party. Depending on what the theme is, I actually myself customize the sneakers. I do the art on sneakers, I put the stones and pearls.”

Who doesn’t wanna feel like a princess? Sign me up.

I went with party pink for some frilly fun. It was a lot of fabulous fabric

This gown is peachy-keen with Sedlav’s butterfly swing. And oh, it’s amazing train. All aboard fashion divas!

And royal blue for an enchanting evening.

The crown gives off total couture queen vibes.

By the way, appointments are encouraged.

Elein Valdes: “These dresses are very heavy and they do take some time and we like to give each customer the opportunity to try on as many dresses as they want, so they can actually find that one special dress.”

No matter the event or occasion, at Sedlav Couture you’ll definitely find what you’re looking for. And maybe even a little more.

Elein Valdes: “We are going to make sure that the experience that you feel is once in a lifetime.”

Dresses start at $200 and go up to $2,000.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Sedlav Couture

2035 NW 20th St, Miami, FL 33142

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