It’s trick-or-treat time. The Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden has a few tricks up its sleeve this weekend to celebrate Halloween. But you got to have the nerve to show up because they’re treating you to haunting trails, spine-tingling adventures and, oh yeah, drinks.

If you’re afraid of the dark, then get over it and head over to the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables to experience the “Garden of Shadows.”

Nannette M. Zapat: “There are four or five locations through out the garden that are spooky and eerie. We have an aerialist, we do have a contortionist, we have music playing the whole time, the DJ’s gonna be doing all sorts of fun music, dance music, as well as seasonal Halloween music, so there is going to be two hours chock full of experiences.”

But that’s not all this garden party has to offer. If you wear a costume, you may end up leaving the party $250 richer. No, they’re not giving money away; you have to win the costume contest, silly.

Nannette M. Zapat: “We also have a tram tour, a spooky tram tour that will take you around the full garden for 30 minutes or so and you never know what’s gonna jump out at you.”

Talk about scaring up some fun.

Nannette M. Zapat: “All of the silhouettes come to life. There’ll be an incredibly fun experience of riddles that lead you to some really cool bars, and all of those bars have very fun and themed drinks.”

You had me at drinks.

Nannette M. Zapat: “It’s just a fun evening out, a couple of evenings out and the idea is to, if you’re gonna have Halloween, what better place to have it than among a really beautiful setting during the daytime and even more beautiful and spooky experience in the evening.”

Liquid refreshments, food, games, scary decor. Sounds like a scream.

Nannette M. Zapat: “We will definitely have spider webs and festive lights everywhere and some ghosts and some skeletons and all sorts of spooky Halloween decor to make you feel like you’re really in it.”

Check out “Garden of Shadows” Saturday, Oct. 25th at 7 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Garden of Shadows

October 24-25, 2025

7:00 – 11:00 p.m.

