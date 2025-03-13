Get ready for the ultimate cartoon adventure. Even the Looney Tunes characters can’t believe it!

Porky Pig and Daffy Duck are teaming up for their very first full-length movie, “The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”

Deco caught up with one of the cast members.

Eric Bauza: “We’ve even had a compilation of animated shorts in the past, but we’ve never had a full story from start to finish. But with these beloved characters, why haven’t we? But, you know, we don’t have to ask that question anymore in 2025.”

Beside the chaotic duo trying to save the world, Eric Bauza tells Deco why SoFlo should definitely watch the film. By the way, you may recognize the voices.

Eric Bauza (doing Daffy Duck voice): “Well you see, as a duck that migrates from the cold frigid north every year to Miami, I thought, maybe perhaps, they would enjoy the fil, ’cause I love Miami, I love the people here. I have yet to try the coffee.”

Eric actually voices Daffy Duck and Porky Pig. He’s a man of many talents.

“The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie” hits theaters Friday.

