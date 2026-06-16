Sure you can watch the [FIFA World Cup] games at a crowded sports bar, but why fight for a bar stool? Yeah that’s so annoying! It’s time to take the FIFA Fan Fest to a swanky rooftop. Deco’s cocktail connoisseur Alex Miranda is live!

Of course you can watch all the FIFA World Cup action at home, but if you want to try something a little bit different, one hotel in downtown Miami is offering a waterway to do it, with a really exceptional view.

FIFA World Cup fever is taking over South Florida.

Jimmy Blakeslee: “We want you to eat, drink, scream, bring your friends, all your country mates.”

And no ticket? No worries!

Because the Elser Hotel in downtown Miami is turning matches into rooftop parties.

Alex Miranda: “It’s just so much more fun sometimes to watch these games, especially games of this magnitude, with other people, right? So what are the watch parties like here?

Jimmy Blakeslee: “First of all, it’s set on a beautiful backdrop. We’ve got the beautiful skyline of Miami, Bayfront Park.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you ever get used to this view?”

Jimmy Blakeslee: “During the day, I just come up here, go for a quick little walk, get some air, maybe jump in the pool. Don’t tell my boss that.”

This Friday and Saturday the 27th.

Jimmy Blakeslee: “This entire space is 19,000 square feet, right? So you’ve got five 75-inch TVs. We’ve got a 16-foot Jumbotron that’s over our pool.”

Fans can catch every kick, goal, and heart-stopping moment. Even the beer buckets bring some World Cup flavor.

Alex Miranda: “I love a good beer when watching the game. Do you?”

Jimmy Blakeslee: “Absolutely.”

Alex Miranda: “I mean, could anything be more perfect?”

Jimmy Blakeslee: “It’s the best, especially on a hot summer day. And here at the Elser, we’ve got buckets of five, buckets of seven. We’ve got beers from all around the world, including Brazil, Colombia, Scotland.”

Toast to victory!

Alex Miranda: “Am I allowed to have a beer while I’m in the pool?”

Jimmy Blakeslee: “100 percent! Absolutely!”

Or be a sore loser.

Munch on rotating bites inspired by the countries competing in the tournament.

Jimmy Blakeslee: “Friday the 19th, the US is back in action. We’ve got them playing Australia. So we’re going to be serving up some beef sliders and some shrimp on the barbie.”

Also on Friday, we are not done yet.

Alex Miranda: “You guys have plenty more in store, so what’s coming up here at the Elser?”

Jimmy Blakeslee: “Yeah, so at 6 p.m. we have the Scotland-Morocco game. We’re going to do a watch party for that. And on the menu is going to be chicken shawarma and scotch whiskey fish and chips”

Jimmy Blakeslee: “On Saturday, June 27th, for the Colombia-Portugal game, we have another great food special with Colombian empanadas and pork sliders.”

And true soccer fans can show off their expertise Friday at 4.45 during trivia.

Jimmy Blakeslee: “And speaking of trivia, Alex, let’s play a little trivia.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m down.”

Jimmy Blakeslee: “Do you know who won the first ever World Cup in 1930?”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t, but I would guess, I don’t know, maybe Spain?”

Jimmy Blakeslee: “Uruguay.”

The best part, admission is free.

Jimmy Blakeslee: “There’s a link on our website. It goes right to Eventbrite. Register there. It’s free, but I just want to count the numbers, and we’ll let you upstairs up to the 11th floor”

And again, those watch parties here at the Elser coming up on the 19th and the 27th.

And for those trivia questions, if you win on Friday’s watch party, then you will be up for a prize of up to $40. So theoretically, you could walk in free and walk out with $40, which is great.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

The Elser Hotel Trivia Night

398 NE 5th St

Miami, FL 33132

Website

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