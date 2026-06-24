The World Cup action isn’t just happening on the pitch; it’s happening all around Miami bars, too. A 305 supper club is serving up collectible glasses with bottomless team-inspired cocktails. And the goal is to match fandom with every sip. Deco’s got the inside scoop on the spirited showdown.

Hooting and hollering for your World Cup team is part of the FIFA experience. And so is sipping cocktails.

Sophia Doyle: “Soccer summer in Miami!”

At Delilah Miami, they’re making a strong case for goals in a glass.

Laura Forero, Event Manager for Delilah: “Five different cups and seven different cocktails for the seven different countries that are here in Miami that we’re hosting.”

Laura Forero: “We’re a 1920’s supper club restaurant with live music. And at night we really bring on the Miami vibe and kinda get more into late night.”

And during soccer fever, the vibes turn into toasting for your team with their collectible “The Delilah World Cups.”

Laura Forero: “The glasses are trimmed in gold, and they have a little bit of Delilah characters on them. It’s in our Delilah vibe, we created it to kind of just be more in our colors.”

The match day package includes a keepsake cup and bottomless cocktails all night.

Laura Forero: “So you’re able to enjoy when Colombia’s playing, our coco loco, as you’re watching the game. The Brazilian is ‘Caipiroska’; for Uruguay, it’s ‘Medio y Medio, for Portugal, it was ‘Madeira Sour’, so essentially our own take on a whiskey sour but using Madeira, which is also one of the regions in Portugal.

Cape Verde’s called ‘Mango Ponche.” A rose-infused non-alcoholic drink for Saudi Arabia.

And for the world-renowned drinkers of Scotland.

Laura Forero: “‘The Penicillin,’ yes, we’re very excited, we have a lot of Scotland coming in this Wednesday, a lot of the Scottish coming in. I can enjoy from Brazil if I want the Caipirinha, and you can enjoy from Scotland, the Penicillin, so it can be a versus match on your own.”

Sophia Doyle: “I’m going to get them all. I’m gonna get all the cups. The views are gorgeous. It’s the perfect place to come and grab a drink.”

Match day packages start at $175, or you can buy just the collectible cup for $75.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Delilah Miami

301 Brickell Key Dr,

Miami, FL 33101

305.400.4657

Website

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