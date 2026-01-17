When you’re on a budget, B.Y.O.B is key. Now a SoFlo theater is getting in on the action — but swap out the bottle for a bucket. Cinemark Theaters wants you to bring your own bucket and fill it up with popcorn. You’ll get enough popcorn to last to the credits. And the rest of the week.

Can you really have too much popcorn? The salty, buttery treat is a must-have at the movies.

Now, Cinemark Theaters wants to make sure you get your fill!

Julia McCartha: “We are so excited to be bringing back our bring-your-own-bucket event to celebrate National Popcorn Day. On Jan. 18 and 19, people can bring any containers that they want, as long as it’s clean, and get up to 400 ounces of popcorn for only $5.”

That’s right: Any container under 400 ounces, and that’s for each person!

Julia McCartha: “It’s about two of our XL popcorns.”

Deco popped in to Cinemark Paradise 24 in Davie and ticked one off the bucket list.

Guest: “I’m gonna be able to eat this, no problem.”

Guest: “It’s a hell of a lot of popcorn, man, I hope the movie is long enough!

When it comes to containers, creativity is key.

Julia McCartha: “We have everything from the really cool movie-themed collectible buckets that we sell in our theaters. We also saw things like a wheelbarrow, a nightstand, a coffin.”

We wanted to test the theory so we scrounged around the office for popcorn bucket perfection.

Shireen: “OK, so what about this?”

Julia McCartha: “Yup.”

Shireen: “And what about this?”

Julia McCartha: “Yes.”

Shireen: “What about this?”

Julia McCartha: “Absolutely.”

There is one way beyond the 400 ounce limit — if you bring a Lowe’s hardware bucket, they’ll fill it to the rim.

Julia McCartha: “So if you have one of those awesome five gallon Lowe’s buckets, you can bring it in and it will be filled to the top with popcorn.”

Netflix and Prime are great, but there’s nothing like watching a movie on the big screen and eating popcorn out of the biggest bucket you can find!

Bring-your-own-bucket happens this Sunday and Monday at Cinemark locations. And get this, you don’t even have to buy a movie ticket! Just walk in with your wheelbarrow and fill up.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.