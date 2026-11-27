So before you turn into a Grinch, how about taking some time to unwind? Davie’s nature-inspired escape is where relaxation meets the elements and finally plug in to yourself!

Before you start fighting over ham like Mrs. Krank, how about letting all those strong feelings out in nature first?

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez, owner of Living Sculpture Sanctuary: “Stress with the holidays coming, so that is the time when we have to ground ourselves. So we’re putting together a special experience.”

At Davie’s “Living Sculpture Sanctuary,” they have a new space to get your zen on.

From hot and cold plunges to infrared sauna, the body has what it needs to recharge.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “That helps with the lymphatic system and circulation and inflammation. So just to improve and to optimize your body.”

Their salt room is a good reminder to breathe.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “There’s a very simple breathing exercise where you can just inhale for a count of five, hold that air for a count of five, and then little by little just release it for a count of five. And if you do ten of those, you’re going to feel so much better.”

For a looser option to link up with yourself…

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “Qigong is an ancient art and that comes from Asia, and they call it moving meditation, and it’s much more fluid.”

But if literal vibes are your thing, check out their Japanese Taiko drumming.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “If we don’t let those emotions be released, that is when we don’t have that balance. So it’s very important to have experiences in which we can feel them and release them in a healthy way.”

Justin White: “It was super powerful; honestly, it felt like a bunch of humans marching to something really important and doing that right in front of the fire. I felt in touch with my ancestors.”

Aisha: “It’s hard to put into words; definitely something you have to come here and experience for yourself. I would say it creates a lot of space to be relaxed.”

Prices vary for each experience.

FOR MORE INFO:

Living Sculpture Sanctuary

2800 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, FL 33330

Website

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