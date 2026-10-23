When you can’t find love the natural way, turn to magic, or if you can’t satisfy the bedroom hunger with electronics, turn to flexible wood. Stop with your dirty thoughts! We’re talking about the new movie out today, “Wicker”, which is something you have to see to believe.

Olivia Colman is proving once you go wicker, you wanna go quicker…

In the absurdist romance, “Wicker,” Colman plays a fisherwoman who asks a basket weaver to make her a husband.

Olivia Colman, actress: “She’s the one that’s mocked and the one that’s ugly and the one that smells. And the fact she finds love and flourishes, I love it that it upsets everyone. And then they realize, ‘Oh, what we thought we had, which was brilliant, not as good as hers.'”

Alexander Skarsgård stars as the giant lover, and the townspeople can’t help but be jealous of his kind of big wick energy.

Alexander Skarsgård, actor: “It kind of boils down to the fact that he pays attention to his partner. He’s attentive, he is caring.”

For the actor, dressing up as the fragile hubby had some challenges.

Alexander Skarsgård, actor: “The faceplate that was glued to my face, I had to kind of exaggerate my facial movements so that it would otherwise just look like a mask basically and we wanted it to feel like my face, and that it’d move so you’d be able to read facial expressions, and that took a couple of days to figure out how to dial that down or up.”

And Olivia couldn’t get enough of how her co-star came to life.

Olivia Colman, actress: “It was so lovely to be able to see the real thing, because had it been a balaclava and ping pong balls, it would have been a very different experience. But it was just also all credit to Alex to get a performance like that. All of your emotions came through, and to act all of that from behind a screen is really remarkable.”

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