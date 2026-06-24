I’m a little bit country, and normally, I’m a little bit rock and roll. But this Thursday, we’re all grabbing our cowboy boots and denim! Deco’s resident cowboy Alex Miranda is here to tell us why.

Howdy, y’all! The biggest names in country music are hitting the stage at CMA Fest. Deco’s dishing with some of the performers ahead of a rootin’ tootin’ special on ABC Miami.

Giddy up and get down!

CMA Fest is back! The world’s longest-running country music festival took over Nashville earlier this month.

But ABC’s primetime special is giving you a front row seat to the best of the fest!

Lara Spencer and Riley Green are hosting the big night.

Riley Green: “I like it. It’s fun. It’s nice to, you know, I’ve got a big part in the CMA Fest this year. It feels like I’m important.”

Lara Spencer: “Riley Green is like an Adonis and also just one of my favorite musical performers. I’m a New York City girl. My day job on GMA looks nothing like this. So, he’s been really, really nice in kind of, you know, just saying, ‘You got this girl.'”

Rumble? Nah, these boots are made for rockin’ with everyone from Jelly Roll to Blake Shelton.

Blake Shelton: “My first appearance at the CMA Fest was 2001, and so 25 years later, to still be doing this is like, I know how lucky I am.”

…to Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.

Bailey Zimmerman: “It’s just like seeing the joy they have, just makes me want to go 10 times harder.”

Lainey Wilson: “My gosh, you know, I feel like the more energy I bring, the more energy the people bring. And for me, it’s a little bit of an energy exchange.”

The vibes are high, but the energy on stage and in the crowd is higher.

Gretchen Wilson: “This is like the biggest country backyard party in the whole wide world.”

Cody Johnson: “I think what my band and I have talked about is, come out swinging and don’t stop swinging until we exit the stage.”

Tucker Wetmore: “Seeing them relate to the songs and just like scream their favorite lyric at the top of their lungs. It’s my favorite thing in the world “

Shaboozey: “I feel amazing, you know. Um, feels like I’m back home.”

This ain’t their first rodeo, and for country music all-stars like Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Carly Pearce, it’s all about putting on a show…

Carly Pearce: “I always say you work your whole life to make it across to that stage, and it’s just a really, really special thing.”

Luke Bryan: “My performance is going to be so good, they’re going to demolish the stadium.”

…and creating a lasting connection.

Keith Urban: “spirit and togetherness and a big exhale cause we all need it.”

CMA Fest also featured a surprise Florida Georgia Line reunion! You can catch the three-hour concert special this Thursday at 8, on ABC Miami, channel 18.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.