Enough with the spit and the holiday cheer; some of us want a little horror and fright. Horror and fright? I get that by looking at my American Express bill. Seriously!

But, ladies and germs, Horrorland is gift wrapping panic with a cute little bow. Decos Alex Miranda is here to deliver a real nightmare before Christmas. Hey, Alex!

Hey, Lynn and Shireen! Now, this may look like Halloween, but it’s a real nightmare before Christmas on Watson Island at Jungle Island, where you’d better hope you make it all the way to New Year’s Eve alive.

Christmas has taken a twisted turn at Jungle Island.

Francisco Santos: “He teleports himself in every different space, so you will see him everywhere when you turn a corner.”

Because Santa is not in charge of these magical elves.

Francisco Santos: “Krampus is the one that follows Santa, and he takes the souls and takes the people that don’t believe in Christmas. So there are many nonbelievers. There are many people who lie. They’re not honest. So Krampus is always haunting them.”

Krampus has taken over a sinister slice of Watson Island.

Francisco Santos: “Krampus took over the North Pole and took over Santa’s workshop, and was a little naughty.

Krampus, the real nightmare before Christmas, is the first and only experience of its kind in Miami, which brings the lesser-known tradition into terrifying detail.

Holiday cheer is more like festive fear.

Alex Miranda: “Are we talking about as scary as a typical Halloween haunted house?”

Francisco Santos: “That’s the idea. But we’re bringing you the scares from a different perspective. So we have the elves, we have Santa, we have Krampus. We always have the jump scares, but the main idea of the whole concept is that people have fun. Actually, we have a bar right in the middle of the haunted house, when you walk where people can stop, interact with the bartenders, with the elves, get a shot.”

Chilling sets make for horrifying family fun, if you all can handle it.

Francisco Santos: “We recommend 13 and over, but yesterday we had some 8-year-olds here with their parents, and they’re having fun.”

Open 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 4th through 8th, 11 through 15th, and 18th through 21st. Tickets start at $26.

Francisco Santos: “Now, we know the economy is not the best thing, so we have a package: four tickets for $100. That’s for Thursdays and Sundays.”

Oh, and by the way, in addition to that Christmas-themed bar, in the experience, there is a full bar outside. You know, I had to ask about that, plus food.

Krampus: A Real Nightmare Before Christmas Experience

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132

Website



