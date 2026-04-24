Being alone in the woods is bad enough, but throw in a killer and you’ve got a Netflix thriller! And by killer, we don’t mean a bear. Charlize Theron is getting hunted by Taron Egerton, a Hollywood hunk! But not in “Apex,” streaming Friday, because in the movie, he’s more of a creep.

Charlize Theron is a ruthless serial killer’s latest prey in Netflix’s “Apex.”

Taron Egerton stalks the rock climber while she seeks solace in the Australian wilderness. And the only way out? Play his sick cat-and-mouse game.

Charlize Theron: “I love watching movies. I was like, ‘I would wanna watch this movie.’ When you succeed at really nailing an action thriller psychological drama, which is covering a lot of bases, I think you can really make a great movie. Women just have to, we’re aware of different things than you guys are. We walk into a parking lot and we think way differently than you guys do.”

Alex: “Right.”

Charlize Theron: “There’s a part of that that has to be kind of acknowledged when you do a movie like this. I think the other side of it is to break the trope that we only get out of it by pleading. And I never wanted to say please in this movie.”

Alex: “I was thinking about that viral question on social media where people were asking, ‘if a woman walks through the woods, would she rather confront a man or a bear?’ Was that at all in the conversation while shooting this film?”

Charlize Theron: “We did not think about this question when we were making this movie because this happened afterwards. But I just want to remind all these women who said bear: Have you ever met a bear? Bears will [expletive] you up.”

True. But then again, so will Taryn as human hunter, Ben.

Alex: “Taryn, your sex symbol status might take a hit.”

Charlize Theron: “No, no, no.”

Taron Egerton: “I have sex symbol status?”

Alex: “Because you know your fans are diehard.”

Taron Egerton: “Yeah.”

Alex: “Once they watch you.”

Taron Egerton: “Hey, this isn’t a form of – I am, can we just stop here? Apparently, I have sex symbol status?”

Charlize Theron: “Yes, you do. For sure.”

Taron Egerton: “Wow.”

Alex: “Charlize, I mean, we have to tell him.”

Charlize Theron: “First of all, you need to go see this man naked in this movie. That’s all I have to say. His body is – it’s Adonis.”

Alex: “And I wasn’t even thinking about that part.”

Taron Egerton: “Well, that’s. Thank you. I mean, I…”

Charlize Theron: “And he’s butt-naked in it, so you have to go.”

Taron Egerton: “There’s a little bit of that look.”

Alex: “Literally butt-naked.”

Taron Egerton: “Yeah. I do think there’s something.”

Alex: “That was your butt, right?”

Taron Egerton: “Oh. Oh, that’s my butt.”

Charlize Theron: “Trust me, I was there. It’s all him.”

Taron Egerton: “It’s doesn’t always look quite that sculpted.”

Charlize Theron: “Incredible.”

Alex: “It really was perfect.”

Taron Egerton: “Oh, God. Guys. Okay. I think there’s such a – I am, yeah. Roughing up whatever perspective people have on you. Those are the actors that I love, like Charlize in ‘Monster.’ There’s something very freeing about going, ‘Actually, I’m gonna just mess all of this up.'”

“Apex” streams on Netflix Friday.

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