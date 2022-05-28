City Theater’s “Summer Shorts” is back at the Adrienne Arsht Center. It’s a whole season of theater in just 90 minutes, so if you’ve got a short attention span and you’ve missed the theater, the Arsht has got you covered.

These quick plays might be right up your alley.

Susi Westfall: “‘Summer Shorts’ is a theatrical festival unlike any other in Miami-Dade County or really anywhere else in the country.”

Well, “Summer Shorts” is exactly what it sounds like. They’re a bunch of short, 10- to 15-minute plays that you can watch at warp speed.

Susi Westfall: “It’s literally the opportunity to sit back and enjoy 90 minutes or a little more of this year’s 10 short plays and musicals.”

The plays are like a mixed bag of comedy, drama, musicals and a little bit of everything.

City Theater is kicking off their anniversary season with some big names, like the creator of HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant,” Steve Yockey.

Steve is no stranger to “Summer Shorts.” He debuted “Adorable Kitten Image Collapse” a few years ago, and he’s back this year with a new dark comedy about relationships called “Go Get’Em, Tiger”.

Steve Yockey: “‘Go Get’Em, Tiger’ is about a married couple that goes to the zoo on a date, and the wife drops something on accident into the tiger enclosure, and the husband without thinking jumps down in it to get what she dropped.”

Oh, and there’s also Lin-Manuel Miranda. You might know Lin from “In The Heights” and “Hamilton.”

Fans can now catch a repeat of Lin’s only short play, “21 Chump Street,” or discover it for the first time.

