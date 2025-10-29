It’s a sad day when a local restaurant goes dark. It’s even more emotional when the lights are turned on again. Folks in Broward are celebrating now that one of their favorite food spots is back in business.

Amante’s Italian restaurant in Deerfield Beach is back to turning out all of their signature dishes, and foodies can’t stop smiling.

Bob Amante: “The neighborhood, they’re all very supportive, they’re all coming around, everybody’s happy, we have a really beautiful place here with some great energy and some great attitude here.”

The place shut down for five months before relocating. It wasn’t a big move.

Bob Amante: “We used to be across the street again for 50 years, and we overgrew the business for something a little nicer, bigger.”

The address may be new, but the food will take you back to the old country.

Bob Amante: “We are more like a southern part of Sicily, that’s where we’re from. The sauces originate from my dad and my mom, and a lot of recipes are still here.”

Mom and pop would want you to order up their veal chop, which is as big as a pickle-ball racket.

The place began as a pizza joint, so you can’t go wrong with a pie.

Bob Amante: “We started with slices of pizza. Good old Bronx pizza.”

And then there’s the house favorite — Zuppa Di Pesce.

Bob Amante: “Which is a bed of linguine with all assorted kinds of fishes, you know, mussels, clams, shrimp, calamari, and scallops, and a piece of fish that we put in there.”

Some new dishes have made their way into the kitchen, too!

Bob Amante: “And the salmon crudo is new in our dish and to our menu.”

Grandma’s tiramisu is a perfect way to end your memorable meal.

Guest: “They make me feel like family, and the food is just incredible.”

Amante’s has been doing the job for Italian food lovers for a century, and they say they’re just getting started.

Bob Amante: “We have a lot of good history here in Deerfield Beach, and we’re gonna keep on making more history and hopefully I’ll be around for another 50 years for it, so I can enjoy it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Amante’s Italian Restaurant

2009 NE 2nd St, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Website

