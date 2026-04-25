If you’re ready for a story that trades crowns for courage, you’re in for a ride. “Desert Warrior” is a full-on sand-swept showdown with heart. From royal roots to a rebel rise, Deco’s catching up with the cast.

Dropped into the heart of 7th-century Arabia, actress Aiysha Hart had to think like a princess — and move like a survivor in the movie “Desert Warrior.”

Aiysha Hart: “I think mainly it’s such a physical role, so physically I had to really do a lot of training. I started horse riding, a couple of months before shooting, because she’s like an excellent equestrian.”

This royal story takes a sharp turn — when a princess ditches the palace life and dashes into danger.

Out there, trust isn’t given — it’s earned, especially when you’re teamed up with a bandit played by Anthony Mackie.

Aiysha Hart: “I was so excited to work with Anthony, and you know he brings such a huge energy to set and when you’re filming, for long, we were filming six days a week, 15, 16 hours a day in the desert — you kinda need someone to up the energy, and he was really great at doing that.”

Yep. This film was shot in a Saudi Arabian desert, and if you’re from SoFlo, you know the heat, it ain’t no joke! This is what Aiysha did to keep herself strong and hydrated…

Aiysha Hart: “Well, H2O is a good one, but also a lot of protein shakes, vegan protein shakes, because I was doing so much physical work.”

And when the sand settles, the story sticks.

Aiysha Hart: “It’s a story essentially about the underdog, overcoming adversity, and that’s something we can all connect with.”

Desert Warrior is in theaters now.

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