For Miami-ians, it’s a go-to spot to reset, recharge, and grab a vegan meal.

Aguacate is back and can’t wait to welcome the community, offering food, wellness, and some very friendly four-legged greeters.

After nearly two years of silence, a beloved Miami vegan spot is blooming again.

Aguacate Garden of Love has reopened, and the reunion feels full circle.

Melissa Day: “It really, at the end of the day, feels like coming home. Coming home to community. Coming home to our hearts. Coming home to our truths.”

The connection was deeply missed, and guests could not wait to be back.

Melissa Day: “We have had nothing but amazing feedback from the community from the very first post. I think everyone was kind of really thirsty to have the space open up again.”

Customer: “It’s been really great, I love that in the middle of Westchester, we have the opportunity to be surrounded by all of this nature, these animals, and amazing wholesome foods.”

And speaking of foods, you might want to dig into these finger-licking plant-based dishes.

Melissa Day: “We have the ‘eat the rainbow wrap’. It’s a collard green wrap with red peppers, it’s got avocados. Chickpeas, onions, and it’s really delicious.”

Or how about a vegan Philly cheese steak?

Melissa Day: “The name itself, for those who are not plant-based or vegan, that might be the draw for them. It’s a burst of flavors from mushrooms to onions to lentils.”

It’s not just what’s on the menu that keeps the people coming back. It’s the petting farm outside, too!

Melissa Day: “You can walk around with your animal and feed the chickens, feed the cows. There are some emus on the other end of the property that you can also feed.”

From interacting with the animals to eating and yoga class in the middle of the venue, Aguacate is designed to make you feel good inside and out.

Melissa Day: “When people come to Aguacate, we would love for them to leave with something. Whether it’s inspiration or if it’s ‘Oh my God, I feel so good in my body right now.’ You know, and that’s the goal.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Aguacate Garden of Love

12100 SW 43rd St

Miami, FL 33175

Website

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