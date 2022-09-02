If you’re looking for a new place to check out, look no further than A Love Story Winery & Bistro. They’re located in Southwest Miami-Dade, and it’s like an influencer’s paradise. Deco’s micro-influencer, Alex Miranda, has the story.

There’s food, drinks, and everywhere you turn — oh, I look good in this lighting. But this bistro and winery on Miller Drive, near Southwest 87th Avenue, isn’t just aesthetically pleasing. There’s so much more to love.

A Love Story is one of Miami’s latest hot spots. It was inspired by the fairy tale of Betty and Roger — two business partners who built an event empire from the ground up and then fell in love.

Debby Marsan: “This was inspired by my parents. They’ve always been a really great team and a wonderful love story, so this is a reflection of their love, their life, their travels.”

The moment you walk in, you’re surrounded by dozens of Instagrammable walls.

Debby Marsan: “Every area just kind of has a different feel to it.”

Whether you pose along the movie wall, in the phone booth or anywhere in this restaurant, each spot makes for a picture perfect moment.

Debby Marsan: “We have a lot of space here, we have a lot of great photo-op areas, really great food, really great wine, and it’s gonna be an overall experience, so you’re gonna have a really great time.”

Michelle Palomeras: “The whole place itself is a dream. I mean, really, we’re in a love story. This is great.”

In between camera shots, you can fuel up on a fusion of Latin dishes and a variety of meats.

Debby Marsan: “A lot of the classics with a twist, so croquetas, our calamari and shrimp mix, tostones.”

Over at the bar, try some of their specialty cocktails, like Cuando Salí de Cuba, which is made from guava and rum, or sip on the Betty Blue, vodka named after the bistro’s owner.

And wine lovers, they didn’t forget about you. They’ve got a selection of wines that’s truly international.

Debby Marsan: “So the wine comes from all over the world, with all types of grape varietals from different regions, different parts of the world: Spain, Argentina, California wines.”

The restaurant takes all the charm of luxury dining in the city and puts it smack dab in the middle of the suburbs.

Michelle Palomeras: “I think A Love Story is very refreshing. I mean, you don’t have to go so far to be able to experience a good meal, a good atmosphere, good drinks, good company.”

A Love Story is open for lunch, brunch and dinner, so it’s perfect for date night, girls night or boys night out.

FOR MORE INFO:

A Love Story Winery & Bistro

8800 SW 56th St.

Miami, FL 33165

opentable.com/r/a-love-story-winery-and-bistro-miami

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.