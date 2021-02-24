Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland talk reading minds in ‘Chaos Walking’

Imagine living in a world where you can hear everything a man thinks.

Sounds pretty good to me!

But apparently, it’s a bad thing in the new sci-fi adventure movie, “Chaos Walking.”

Speed walker, Alex Miranda, has the story.

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star in the new action-packed movie based on the popular book trilogy.

But let’s get back to that whole men’s thoughts thing: Would Daisy want that in real life? I asked her.

It isn’t a horror movie, but the plot of “Chaos Walking” could be your worst nightmare.

Tom Holland (as Todd Hewitt): “Whoa. Stop. Don’t come any closer. It’s a girl.”

Everyone can hear your thoughts!

Tom Holland (as Todd Hewitt): “Who are you?”

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star in new the sci-fi flick about Viola, a girl who crash-lands on a new planet with no women. And the men there, including Todd, have something called the Noise, which puts all their thoughts on full display!

Daisy Ridley: “She’s weirdly gone back in time to a place where you have to find your own food, you have to find your own way, and there is danger at every turn.”

But would Daisy want to hear all of rumored fiance Tom Bateman’s thoughts?

Daisy Ridley: “I’m quite a sensitive person, so I tend to pick up on things anyway. Which is already stressful, because it’s like, ‘Oh my God, live my life!’ and I get bogged down by what other people might be feeling.”

And for all of us who are like that, it’s just…

Daisy Ridley: “…Ugh, exhausting! I’m so glad that we just relate to each on what we choose to say.”

The movie was grueling to shoot, and re-shoot, starting all the way back in 2017. But Tom says he had it under control.

Tom Holland: “I train really hard and I stay healthy and I make sure I take care of myself. And it helps me maintain these crazy characters.”

Not that we didn’t already know.

Tom Holland: “The worst-case scenario is when you have a really physically emotional day, and you wake up and you’re just a waste of yourself.”

But I did want to hear Daisy’s thoughts on social media.

Daisy Ridley: “Not for me. A lot of people do it great. Good for you.”

The “Star Wars” actress says she’s done with Instagram and Twitter. But is more open-minded to the internet’s cheesiest debate: Hawaiian pizza.

Daisy Ridley: “I mean I haven’t even had it — I’m not even exaggerating — since I was about 12 years old. I’m not against it. People put weird [expletive] On their food. You do you, boo.”

“Chaos Walking” releases in theaters next Friday, March 5.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.