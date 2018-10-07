Chicken Souvlaki/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Want an easy, elegant Greek dish that will impress friends and family? That’s what’s on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Chicken Souvlaki

Ingredients:

For Chicken Skewers:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast cut into 1-inch chunks

2 Tbs. lemon juice

3 Tbs. olive oil

1 Tsp. dried oregano

1 Tsp. salt

1/2 Tsp. black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbs. diced red onion

*wooden skewers

For Tzatziki sauce:

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sour cream

1 cucumber – peeled and grated

1 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbs. chopped fresh dill

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 garlic clove, minced (or more to taste)

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Combine the lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, salt, pepper and garlic. Add the chicken pieces and toss to coat. Marinate for 30 minutes or longer for maximum flavor.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and place onto wooden skewers. If you’re grilling outside, be sure and soak the wooden skewers in water so they don’t burn.

On the stovetop, heat a grill pan on high heat. Sear the chicken skewers about 30 seconds on each side. Take heat down to low, then cover the pan and let it cook through for about seven to 10 minutes. When the chicken pieces reach an internal temperature of 155 degrees, they’re done.

For Tzatziki Sauce: peel and grate the cucumber, then squeeze to remove excess moisture. In a medium bowl, add yogurt, sour cream, olive oil, chopped dill, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper. Blend well and adjust seasoning if needed. (Do this ahead of time and refrigerate.)

To Plate:

Plate the Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce and enjoy! Kali Orexi!

Serves: 4

