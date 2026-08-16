MIAMI (WSVN) - A charity concert is set to begin at the Kaseya Center to raise funds for those affected by strong earthquakes in Colombia and Venezuela.

Latin music stars Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi and others will take the stage starting at 6 p.m. for a night of music for a good cause.

Proceeds from online donations and ticket sales collected during the concert will address both immediate and long-term needs, including rebuilding homes, repairing schools and community spaces, supporting children and providing mental health support, among other initiatives.

While the concert initially was planned to help those in Venezuela, the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked Colombia this past Monday changed the plans and expanded the mission.

Nearly a week after the Colombia quake, search teams remain committed to searching the rubble, using heavy machinery to clear it and try to find survivors.

As of Sunday evening, at least 289 people are dead, 140 are missing, and 4,000 are injured following the disaster in Colombia.

South Florida, home to a large Venezuelan and Colombian population, rallied to help the South American countries following the disaster.

Hundreds showed up to donate necessities, money and their time to help those who lost everything. One of the main places they arrived was the Global Empowerment Mission in Doral.

“We need to duplicate our efforts in Colombia,” said GEM’s Francine Delarosa.

This past week, multiple cargo planes filled with aid headed to Colombia from South Florida, aiming to provide as much aid as possible to those in need.

“We don’t have one ground zero as we did in Venezuela. We have multiple ground zeroes. So we are deploying multiple teams to all of the areas of disaster,” said Delarosa.

As for Sunday night’s concert, organizers say there will not be any donation collection at the arena. Anybody looking to donate should take the items to the GEM warehouse in Doral.

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