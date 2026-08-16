DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight full of supplies is now heading to Colombia to assist those in need as volunteers from the Global Empowerment Mission help survivors in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.

Forty tons of emergency supplies, including food, water, and medical aid were loaded onto a DHL humanitarian flight at Miami International Airport on Saturday.

The shipment was collected by GEM, as a part of the growing relief effort after the earthquake.

“We’re just very happy to be partners with this initiative, one heart for Columbia, and we couldn’t do it without their support,” said GEM President and founder Michael Capponi.

The flight comes one day after a previous shipment of 60 tons of donated supplies by Avianca Cargo was sent to the city of Cali.

Now, families are left to pick up the pieces, with some locals living in tents after losing their homes.

One manin Pereira said that he lost everything because everything from his business, including his motorcycle was destroyed, but that he was still alive.

Another woman said that she had to live in a tent after losing her home.

With rescuers racing to save others, GEM is on the ground to distribute critical aid to families affected by the earthquake.

“Everybody is working together, we already have teams on the ground in almost all the regions, working in tandem with the Colombian government, with the United States government, and with all of our volunteers here, and we are doing everything we can to try to make life better,” said Capponi.

Meanwhile, in South Florida, people continue to come together to support the devastated country.

“We’re actually talking about coming and volunteering, cause it’s just so beautiful,” said a local.

“The best thing we can do is help, and the only way we can if we can’t get there and help ourselves,” said another local.

Unidos Por Los Nuestros, an international benefit concert will raise relief funds for earthquake victims for Colombia and Venezuela is set to take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Sunday evening.

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