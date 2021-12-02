When it comes to looking your best, it’s all about great lighting. A South Florida park is shining brighter than all the rest.

OK, queen, if you insist.

Just in time for Art Basel, Pinecrest Gardens in Miami is turning up more than just a few spotlights at night.

Alex Miranda: “I assume you don’t have the exact number, but if you had to give me your best guess…”

Bruce Munro (feel the light): “It’s 6,000.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s so many lights!”

With their latest installation, “Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light,” made up of…

Bruce Munro: “Thousands of stems of lights that are connected and illuminated by fiberoptics, and it also illuminates the sphere at the end of the stems. I think of it almost like a flower of light.”

Just picture it. Walking along their garden path, around a banyan tree and up to the terrace. Then, you see swan lake, gleaming with softly changing waves of colored light, and it’s all shimmering against the water below. I mean, is this a dream?

Bruce Munro: “Relax. Enjoy the garden, enjoy the artwork and feel somewhat connected.”

Now, I don’t want to embarrass Mr. Munro, but Bruce is a big deal in the art world, and this installation, which travels but is also site-specific, has been shown all around the globe.

Bruce Munro: “You get a unique type of form of light, a feeling in a different environment. The art sculpts the landscape and vice versa.”

But the internationally acclaimed British artist isn’t above good ol’ arts and crafts either.

Alex Miranda: “What would be your top tip for people at home who just want to create a more beautiful experience in their own homes, in their own backyards?”

Bruce Munro: “A bit of art is sitting under your nose. Discarded plastics or bottles or CDs, and there is a beauty in these objects.”

He also recommends to not always take art so seriously.

Bruce Munro: “It’s not about being anything other than singing from your heart, and I’d say to people be at ease with it and enjoy it.”

“Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light” is open most nights through June 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Bruce Munro: “If everybody goes home with a happier heart and a smile on their face, then we’ve done a good job.”

