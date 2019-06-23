Block party with a message: Activism and art intersect at Wynwood Pride

MIAMI (WSVN) - From electro pop and salsa to reggae and house music, the Wynwood Pride festival has taken over Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood this weekend with its art, music and message.

Activism and art intersect at the free event, which runs through Sunday.

“It’s Wynwood Pride 2019, it’s the first ever. It’s the only one of its kind,” said one festival goer. “It’s a three-day event, and it’s all about just being united. It’s gay, straight, old, young, black, white, brown, you name it, all coming together and just being proud.”

Organizers called it the most diverse music festival in South Florida.

“So, if you’re coming out to Wynwood Pride, you have got to see these amazing performances,” said another enthusiastic fan, “not only because this is the first ever Wynwood Pride, but because we’re celebrating diversity.”

Headlining the festival is Pablo Vittar, Brazil’s most famous drag queen. Also included in the lineup are Ivy Queen, Poppy, Albita and many more.

“There are so many talented people going out there singing. I swear, I feel the love in the air. The energy is palpable,” said an energized young woman. “So many types of [people]: lesbians, bisexuals, gay, trans, it doesn’t matter. Everybody is just having a great time.”

Along with the music and art, Wynwood Pride is also featuring activists within the LGBTQ community.

Three nonprofits were chosen as partners based on their excellence and achievements. They include the youth-focused Pridelines, Survivors’ Pathway and Astraea Foundation.

All three institutions will receive part of the festival’s proceeds and get to receive direct donations through a text campaign.

“June is National Pride Month, and for us, it was the 50th anniversary of Stonewall coming up, and so we wanted to do a celebration of LGBTQ people but also commemorate Pride Month and 50 years of Stonewall,” said another proud festival goer, “what we’ve lived in the last 50 years and what we want to do in the next 50.”

Festivalgoers also had the opportunity to take advantage of HIV testing, counseling information, vendors, food trucks and more.

“The most outlandish outfits, I mean, the most incredible artists performing and just people having fun,” said the previously mentioned festival goer, “from the early morning to the late night, right here in Wynwood.”

Most of the emcees that performed at the various stages and venues said they donated their time free of charge.

Wynwood Pride continues Sunday with more performances, vendors and health services. For more information visit: www.WynwoodPride.com.

