Italian flavors make any dinner taste great, and we have a dish from Tuscany that you are sure to love! That’s what’s on the menu today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

Your favorite brand of frozen meatballs: beef, turkey or chicken

1/4 cup sun dried tomatoes, in oil

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 cloves garlic (finely minced)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon red chili flakes

2 1/2 cups broth

1 1/2 cups dry orzo pasta

2/3 cup cream

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup chopped fresh spinach

Method of Preparation:

Cook the meatballs according to package directions and set to the side.

Add the sun-dried tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic, salt, oregano, black pepper and red chili flakes to the skillet and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Add the broth and scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon to remove any browned bits. Bring it to a low boil.

Stir in the orzo, cream, parmesan, salt, and pepper, and stir. Place the cooked meatballs on top, cover, and simmer over medium-low heat for 10 minutes until the orzo is al dente.

Add the spinach and stir until it wilts. Adjust salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Enjoy!

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