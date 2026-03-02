(WSVN) - Lunch can be a bore, unless you like to be a little adventurous. We’ve got a recipe for you today that’s easy and fun to make. That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 medium garlic cloves

1 jalapeno, finely chopped

1 lime, juiced

2 tbs. mayonnaise

3/4 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1/3 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 large ripe avocado

½ small red onion, chopped

1 medium tomato, chopped

2 cans tuna packed in oil and drained

6 tostada shells

Hot sauce (optional)

Method of Preparation:

First, make your dressing.

In a medium bowl, mix the garlic, jalapeno, lime juice, mayonnaise, ½ tsp. salt and ½ tsp pepper until combined. Set aside.

Make the salad next. Roughly chop the cilantro and avocado, then dice the red onion and tomato.

Place everything in the bowl with the dressing.

Add the tuna and ¼ tsp. salt and toss until combined.

Taste and add more salt and pepper if desired.

Top the tostada shells with your mixture and garnish with more cilantro and hot sauce if desired.

Enjoy!

