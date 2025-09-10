(WSVN) - Here’s a way to make a simple pasta dish look like an expensive meal that will impress your friends. That’s what’s cooking, as we grab a Bite with Belky’s.

The Chef: Michael White

The Restaurant: Mika, Coral Gables

The Dish: Truffle Casarecce

Ingredients:

2 oz. thinly sliced prosciutto di Parma

4 oz. heavy cream

1 oz. torn radicchio

1 oz. Parmigiano reggiano

Freshly grated black truffle (can substitute black truffle paste commonly found at Whole Foods)

150 grams of your favorite fresh pasta (can substitute with dry pasta)

Method of Preparation:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Cook the casarecce pasta according to package directions until it is al dente.

While pasta is boiling, in a 10″ sautee pan, slowly reduce heavy cream by half.

Add sliced prosciutto cut into 1/4in ribbons.

Add pasta and allow to simmer for 1 minute.

Shave freshly grated black truffle into the pasta (or 1 tablespoon truffle paste).

Add 2 tablespoons of pasta water (reserved from previously cooked pasta)

Add Parmigiano and radicchio, stir until the desired consistency & serve.

MIKA

3007 Ponce de Leon Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-404-2200

mikacoralgables.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.