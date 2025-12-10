(WSVN) - If you’re looking for some creative ideas for your holiday party, we’ve got one you should try. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Andre Bienvenu
The Restaurant: Catch & Cut, Fort Lauderdale
The Dish: Steamed Clams
Ingredients:
8 ea middleneck clams
1 oz andouille sausage (sliced to 1/8 inch)
8 oz clam butter broth
2 tbsp chopped scallion
1-2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tbsp white wine
1 tbsp butter
lemon, cut into wedges
Shrimp Wontons
1lb shrimp, diced fine, shell off
2 tbsp scallions, diced small
1-2 garlic cloves, diced small
1/4 tsp ginger
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp vegetable oil
4 tbsp water
1 tbsp corn starch
1 package wonton wrappers
Method of Preparation:
- Add clams to the saucepan and add butter and garlic.
- Sauté for a minute over medium heat, then deglaze with white wine.
- Add broth, shrimp wontons and andouille sausage and cover and cook until clams open.
- Transfer to a bowl and garnish with lemon.
Shrimp wontons:
- Dice shrimp fine and mix with scallions, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper.
- Mix corn starch with water, add soy sauce, sesame oil and vegetable oil.
- Combine with shrimp mixture and place spoonful in center of a wonton wrapper and wet all four sides then fold into a triangle and wrap closed.
Catch & Cut
1309 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
(954) 533-1838
www.catchandcut.com
