(WSVN) - If you’re looking for some creative ideas for your holiday party, we’ve got one you should try. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Andre Bienvenu

The Restaurant: Catch & Cut, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Steamed Clams

Ingredients:

8 ea middleneck clams

1 oz andouille sausage (sliced to 1/8 inch)

8 oz clam butter broth

2 tbsp chopped scallion

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp white wine

1 tbsp butter

lemon, cut into wedges

Shrimp Wontons

1lb shrimp, diced fine, shell off

2 tbsp scallions, diced small

1-2 garlic cloves, diced small

1/4 tsp ginger

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp vegetable oil

4 tbsp water

1 tbsp corn starch

1 package wonton wrappers

Method of Preparation:

Add clams to the saucepan and add butter and garlic.

Sauté for a minute over medium heat, then deglaze with white wine.

Add broth, shrimp wontons and andouille sausage and cover and cook until clams open.

Transfer to a bowl and garnish with lemon.

Shrimp wontons:

Dice shrimp fine and mix with scallions, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper.

Mix corn starch with water, add soy sauce, sesame oil and vegetable oil.

Combine with shrimp mixture and place spoonful in center of a wonton wrapper and wet all four sides then fold into a triangle and wrap closed.

Catch & Cut

1309 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 533-1838

www.catchandcut.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.