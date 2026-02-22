(WSVN) - If you want a quick and easy Italian dish that’s sure to satisfy the whole family, we’ve got it on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 large garlic cloves, minced
5 ounces baby spinach
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
18 ounces refrigerated ravioli
1/2 cup grated parmesan
4-5 ounces goat cheese log
1 cup water
Method of Preparation:
- Heat broiler with a rack about 6 inches from the broiler.
- In medium-large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil and add garlic.
- Cook until garlic is barely golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Add spinach and few pinches of salt, and cook until spinach is wilted, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer garlic and spinach to a bowl.
- Place cold ravioli and 1 cup water into the skillet bring to a boil over high, then reduce heat to medium.
- Place a lid on top and let the ravioli steam and cook through for about 5 minutes. Check a piece to make sure it’s heated through and tender.
- Gently spoon the goat cheese in tiny dollops around the ravioli.
- Add the spinach back in and place around ravioli.
- Spread the goat cheese around a little as it starts to melt.
- Sprinkle the top of the pan with parmesan and broil until the ravioli and the parmesan are browned in places and anywhere from 3 to 6 minutes. Keep an eye on it! The broiler can burn it quickly.
- Serve it up and enjoy!
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.