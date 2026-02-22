(WSVN) - If you want a quick and easy Italian dish that’s sure to satisfy the whole family, we’ve got it on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 large garlic cloves, minced

5 ounces baby spinach

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

18 ounces refrigerated ravioli

1/2 cup grated parmesan

4-5 ounces goat cheese log

1 cup water

Method of Preparation:

Heat broiler with a rack about 6 inches from the broiler.

In medium-large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil and add garlic.

Cook until garlic is barely golden, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Add spinach and few pinches of salt, and cook until spinach is wilted, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer garlic and spinach to a bowl.

Place cold ravioli and 1 cup water into the skillet bring to a boil over high, then reduce heat to medium.

Place a lid on top and let the ravioli steam and cook through for about 5 minutes. Check a piece to make sure it’s heated through and tender.

Gently spoon the goat cheese in tiny dollops around the ravioli.

Add the spinach back in and place around ravioli.

Spread the goat cheese around a little as it starts to melt.

Sprinkle the top of the pan with parmesan and broil until the ravioli and the parmesan are browned in places and anywhere from 3 to 6 minutes. Keep an eye on it! The broiler can burn it quickly.

Serve it up and enjoy!

