(WSVN) - Stir up some flavor with a Mexican seafood favorite. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Santiago Hiriart

The Restaurant: The Mexican, Miami

The Dish: Sea Bass Ceviche

Ingredients:

3.5 oz Sea bass cubes

20 oz Lime juice

0.5 oz Salt

1.5 oz Tomato, small dice

1.5 oz Pineapple, brunnoise

1 oz Red pickled onion

Serrano pepper, sliced

0.15 oz Cilantro, chopped

Cucumber slices

1/4 Avocado

Micro cilantro

1 pinch Tajin

Method of Preparation:

Marinate the fish in lime juice and salt for 10 min, and drain the fish.

In a mixing bowl, combine the fish with tomato, pineapple, pickled onion, serrano slices, and chopped cilantro.

Place a 80 pastry ring at the center of a plate, and make a circle with the cucumbers around it.

Place the ceviche inside the ring and pack it lightly, pack it lightly and remove the ring.

Make a fan with the avocado and place it over the ceviche.

Place the micro cilantro on top.

The Mexican

601 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131-2662

(305) 563-2080

https://themexican.com/

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