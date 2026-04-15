(WSVN) - Stir up some flavor with a Mexican seafood favorite. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Santiago Hiriart
The Restaurant: The Mexican, Miami
The Dish: Sea Bass Ceviche

Ingredients:
3.5 oz Sea bass cubes
20 oz Lime juice
0.5 oz Salt 
1.5 oz Tomato, small dice     
1.5 oz Pineapple, brunnoise
1 oz Red pickled onion  
Serrano pepper, sliced
0.15 oz Cilantro, chopped     
Cucumber slices
1/4 Avocado 
Micro cilantro    
1 pinch Tajin     

Method of Preparation:

  • Marinate the fish in lime juice and salt for 10 min, and drain the fish.                                    
  • In a mixing bowl, combine the fish with tomato, pineapple, pickled onion, serrano slices, and chopped cilantro.                                 
  • Place a 80 pastry ring at the center of a plate, and make a circle with the cucumbers around it.                                    
  • Place the ceviche inside the ring and pack it lightly, pack it lightly and remove the ring.                                   
  • Make a fan with the avocado and place it over the ceviche.                                
  • Place the micro cilantro on top.                                  

The Mexican
601 Brickell Key Dr, Miami, FL 33131-2662
(305) 563-2080
https://themexican.com/

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