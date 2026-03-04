(WSVN) - Looking for something quick and easy to throw on the grill this weekend? We’ve got something to pair up with a traditional Mexican influence. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Kevin Acosta

The Restaurant: Casa MX, Miami

The Dish: Pollo Arabe Kebab

Ingredients:

32 oz chicken breast

½ cup canola oil

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 tbsp mole (can buy from grocery store)

Shawarma spice, as needed

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, mix the canola oil, Greek yogurt, and mole until well combined.

Cut the chicken breast into medium dice and add it to the yogurt mixture.

Marinate for 1-2 hours under refrigeration.

After marinating, thread the chicken onto bamboo skewers and season with shawarma spice.

Grill until fully cooked and nicely charred.

Serve with Mexican rice, bean hummus, tzatziki, cabbage, and corn tortillas

Casa MX

2345 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33145

(645) 233-2005

https://www.casamxmiami.com/

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.