(WSVN) - Looking for something quick and easy to throw on the grill this weekend? We’ve got something to pair up with a traditional Mexican influence. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Kevin Acosta
The Restaurant: Casa MX, Miami
The Dish: Pollo Arabe Kebab
Ingredients:
32 oz chicken breast
½ cup canola oil
1 cup Greek yogurt
2 tbsp mole (can buy from grocery store)
Shawarma spice, as needed
Method of Preparation:
- In a bowl, mix the canola oil, Greek yogurt, and mole until well combined.
- Cut the chicken breast into medium dice and add it to the yogurt mixture.
- Marinate for 1-2 hours under refrigeration.
- After marinating, thread the chicken onto bamboo skewers and season with shawarma spice.
- Grill until fully cooked and nicely charred.
Serve with Mexican rice, bean hummus, tzatziki, cabbage, and corn tortillas
Casa MX
2345 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33145
(645) 233-2005
https://www.casamxmiami.com/
