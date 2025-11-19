(WSVN) - Who loves piña coladas? We’ve got a creative way to add that tropical touch to a simple meal. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Javier Basto
The Restaurant: Casa Matilda, Miami Beach
The Dish: Piña Colada Salmon
Ingredients:
10 oz Atlantic salmon
3 cups Pineapple juice
1/2 cup White/Light Rum
1 cup Heavy cream
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 tbsp Butter
Method of Preparation:
- In a large skillet with sides or sauce pot under medium-high heat, start by reducing the rum.
- Take the pot off the heat before adding the rum, then return to heat to reduce the alcohol.
- Immediately add pineapple juice.
- Let it reduce a little, then add heavy cream and salt and pepper.
- Reduce then add butter and stir until thick.
- Grill the salmon to the desired temperature.
To Plate:
- Spoon some of the sauce on the plate, then plate the salmon.
- Garnish with charred coconut flakes.
- Serve with sauce on the side.
Casa Matilda
411 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 686-6682
www.casamatildasteakhouse.com
Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.