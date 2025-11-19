(WSVN) - Who loves piña coladas? We’ve got a creative way to add that tropical touch to a simple meal. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Javier Basto

The Restaurant: Casa Matilda, Miami Beach

The Dish: Piña Colada Salmon

Ingredients:

10 oz Atlantic salmon

3 cups Pineapple juice

1/2 cup White/Light Rum

1 cup Heavy cream

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 tbsp Butter

Method of Preparation:

In a large skillet with sides or sauce pot under medium-high heat, start by reducing the rum.

Take the pot off the heat before adding the rum, then return to heat to reduce the alcohol.

Immediately add pineapple juice.

Let it reduce a little, then add heavy cream and salt and pepper.

Reduce then add butter and stir until thick.

Grill the salmon to the desired temperature.

To Plate:

Spoon some of the sauce on the plate, then plate the salmon.

Garnish with charred coconut flakes.

Serve with sauce on the side.

Casa Matilda

411 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 686-6682

www.casamatildasteakhouse.com

