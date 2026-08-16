If you’re a busy parent looking for an easy dinner the whole family will love, we’ve got you covered. A no-fuss lasagna is on the menu, as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

INGREDIENTS

· 1 lb. ground turkey or beef

· 1 tbs. olive oil

· 1 small onion, diced

· 2 cloves garlic minced

· 1 tbs. Italian seasoning

· 1/4 tsp. salt

· fresh ground pepper

· 1 box lasagna noodles

· 2 cups shredded mozzarella

· 1 25-ounce jar store bought marinara

· 1 15-ounce ricotta

· A couple of big handfuls of baby spinach

Directions

Start by chopping 2 big handfuls of spinach and mix it with ricotta cheese in a bowl. Set it aside.

Sauté the ground turkey or beef with olive oil, onion, garlic, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning and add in the marinara to warm. You can just warm up the marinara and not use any protein if you’d like.

Break the noodles into squares, boil according to package directions, drain and add them to a big bowl. Add in warmed marinara (with meat inside if you choose) Toss in 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese. Mix it all together Pour the mix into a sheet pan and spread it evenly around the sheet pan. Feel free to flatten out any noodles that are bent.

Now add one scoop of the spinach ricotta mix to make “squares” Top with remaining cup shredded mozzarella cheese, especially in between the dollops of spinach ricotta

Bake 350 until golden brown about 40-50 minutes. Let it cool. Slice it into squares. Serve and top with grated parm.

Enjoy!

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