Lets bring the spiciness of the Italian Mediterranean to your kitchen! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alex Martinez

The Restaurant: Donatella, Miami Beach

The Dish: Nduja Rigatoni

Ingredients:

Seasoned nduja:

1 lb. nduja

1/3 cup Red wine vinegar

1/3 cup Extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons chopped garlic

1 ½ tablespoons dried oregano

Nduja Pasta:

5 oz. wt. cooked rigatoni pasta

¼ cup seasoned nduja

¼ cup yellow cherry tomatoes

1/8 cup grated grana Padano

½ cup parmesan brodo (or veggie/chicken stock)

1 tablespoon fresh chopped basil

Method of Preparation:

Seasoned Nduja:

Place all ingredients into a food processor and blend until all ingredients have been incorporated into the nduja.

Nduja pasta:

Heat sautee pan over medium high heat. Add nduja to pan, stir until melted. Add cherry tomatoes and mix all ingredients together. Add parmesan brodo (or veggie/chicken stock). Reduce mixture until it becomes thicker. Add pasta and toss until sauce begins to stick to the pasta. Add grana Padano and toss until cheese is melted into the pasta. Finish with fresh basil and toss. Plate pasta and top with more fresh basil and grana Padano cheese.

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