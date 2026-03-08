(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 package shelf stable or refrigerated gnocchi

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

½ red onion sliced thin

1 jar marinated artichokes

1 small jar sun dried tomatoes in oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 ½ tbs Italian seasoning

Drizzle balsamic glaze

Freshly grated parmesan cheese, to taste

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Spread gnocchi on a baking sheet.

Place drained chickpeas and artichokes over the gnocchi.

Add the thinly sliced onion.

Next, chop the sun-dried tomatoes and add those to the pan with the oil.

Season with salt and pepper and the Italian seasoning.

Toss, mixing well and spreading ingredients evenly over the sheet pan.

Bake for 20 minutes until the chickpeas soften and the gnocchi cooks through.

Remove from oven.

Drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with grated parmesan.

Enjoy!

