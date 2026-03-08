(WSVN) - Ingredients:
1 package shelf stable or refrigerated gnocchi
1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
½ red onion sliced thin
1 jar marinated artichokes
1 small jar sun dried tomatoes in oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 ½ tbs Italian seasoning
Drizzle balsamic glaze
Freshly grated parmesan cheese, to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Spread gnocchi on a baking sheet.
- Place drained chickpeas and artichokes over the gnocchi.
- Add the thinly sliced onion.
- Next, chop the sun-dried tomatoes and add those to the pan with the oil.
- Season with salt and pepper and the Italian seasoning.
- Toss, mixing well and spreading ingredients evenly over the sheet pan.
- Bake for 20 minutes until the chickpeas soften and the gnocchi cooks through.
- Remove from oven.
- Drizzle with balsamic glaze and top with grated parmesan.
Enjoy!
