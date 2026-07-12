Bring out your biggest cutting board, because we’ve got a cool tasty dish that you can serve up in many ways. Get ready to cook as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb chicken tenders
- 2 tbs olive oil
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp salt and pepper
- 1/3 cup kalamata olives
- 5-6 sundried tomatoes in oil
- 1 haas avocado
- 1/3 cup pearl mozzarella balls
- 1 drizzle mayo (about 1 tablespoon)
- 1 drizzle siracha (about 1 tablespoon)
- fresh dill
Directions:
Coat chicken tenders with onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper and olive oil and mix well.
Heat a skillet to medium and cook the chicken OR air fry at 400 for 15 mins
Place it on a large cutting board and let it cool for a bit.
Place an avocado on top, some sun drive tomates, the kalamata olives and the mozzarella balls and start chopping until everything is well combined in small-ish pieces.
Once it’s chopped up drizzle the mayo and siracha over it and chopped dill and give it a final mix.
Serve it in a pita bread, a sandwich or salad and enjoy!
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