Bring out your biggest cutting board, because we’ve got a cool tasty dish that you can serve up in many ways. Get ready to cook as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 lb chicken tenders

2 tbs olive oil

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp salt and pepper

1/3 cup kalamata olives

5-6 sundried tomatoes in oil

1 haas avocado

1/3 cup pearl mozzarella balls

1 drizzle mayo (about 1 tablespoon)

1 drizzle siracha (about 1 tablespoon)

fresh dill

Directions:

Coat chicken tenders with onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper and olive oil and mix well.

Heat a skillet to medium and cook the chicken OR air fry at 400 for 15 mins

Place it on a large cutting board and let it cool for a bit.

Place an avocado on top, some sun drive tomates, the kalamata olives and the mozzarella balls and start chopping until everything is well combined in small-ish pieces.

Once it’s chopped up drizzle the mayo and siracha over it and chopped dill and give it a final mix.

Serve it in a pita bread, a sandwich or salad and enjoy!

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