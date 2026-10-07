The Chef: Luigi Iannuario
The Restaurant: Donna Mare, Miami Beach
The Dish: Tagliatelle Bolognese
Ingredients:
- 1 lb fresh tagliatelle (store-bought or homemade)
- 1 lb ground beef
- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1 small onion, finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups tomato sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano
- Fresh basil (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened, about 3 minutes.
- Add the ground beef and cook until browned.
- Stir in the tomato sauce, season with salt and pepper, and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cook the fresh tagliatelle according to the package directions until al dente.
- Toss the pasta with the Bolognese sauce until evenly coated.
- Finish with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano and garnish with fresh basil, if desired.
Chef Massimo’s Tip:
Fresh pasta cooks in just a few minutes, making it perfect for a quick and delicious homemade meal. If you’re short on time, fresh pasta from your local market works beautifully.
Donna Mare Italian Chophouse
(Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club)
3921 Collins Ave, Miami, FL 33140
(305) 673-6273
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