The Chef: Luigi Iannuario

The Restaurant: Donna Mare, Miami Beach

The Dish: Tagliatelle Bolognese

Ingredients:

1 lb fresh tagliatelle (store-bought or homemade)

1 lb ground beef

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 small onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups tomato sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano

Fresh basil (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the ground beef and cook until browned. Stir in the tomato sauce, season with salt and pepper, and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the fresh tagliatelle according to the package directions until al dente. Toss the pasta with the Bolognese sauce until evenly coated. Finish with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano and garnish with fresh basil, if desired.

Chef Massimo’s Tip:

Fresh pasta cooks in just a few minutes, making it perfect for a quick and delicious homemade meal. If you’re short on time, fresh pasta from your local market works beautifully.

Donna Mare Italian Chophouse

(Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club)

3921 Collins Ave, Miami, FL 33140

(305) 673-6273

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