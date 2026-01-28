(WSVN) - Roll up your sleeves and get creative with some simple ingredients in your kitchen. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Frederic Aumeunier
The Restaurant: AVA MediterrAegean, Miami
The Dish: Keftedes Meatballs
Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef (30% fat)
1 tbsp chopped dill
1 tbsp chopped parsley
1 slice day-old or toasted bread, cubed, soaked in water
1 red onion, grated
1 tbsp oregano
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
1 tbsp kofta spice mix (or combine 1 tbsp coriander, 1 tbsp cumin, 1 tbsp paprika, 1 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp all spice, 1/2 tsp cardamom seeds, 1tsp turmeric, 1 tsp cinnamon)
extra virgin olive oil
lemon zest for garnish
Method of Preparation:
- In large bowl, combine ground beef, parsley and dill.
- Break up the bread and add to mix.
- Next, add red onion, pepper, oregano, kofta mix, garlic and salt.
- Using your hands, mix everything together, then roll out meatballs.
- Don’t roll them too much or too tight or they can lose juiciness when cooking.
- Place meatballs in baking pan and drizzle with olive oil.
- Place in 375 degree preheated oven and bake for 30-40 minutes, until meatballs are cooked through.
- Plate and garnish with lemon zest. Serve with tzatziki sauce.
AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove
(Arya Hotel and Suites Coconut Grove)
2889 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133
(786) 540-2889
www.avamediterraegean.com
