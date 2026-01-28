(WSVN) - Roll up your sleeves and get creative with some simple ingredients in your kitchen. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Frederic Aumeunier

The Restaurant: AVA MediterrAegean, Miami

The Dish: Keftedes Meatballs

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef (30% fat)

1 tbsp chopped dill

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 slice day-old or toasted bread, cubed, soaked in water

1 red onion, grated

1 tbsp oregano

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tbsp kofta spice mix (or combine 1 tbsp coriander, 1 tbsp cumin, 1 tbsp paprika, 1 tsp black pepper, 1 tsp all spice, 1/2 tsp cardamom seeds, 1tsp turmeric, 1 tsp cinnamon)

extra virgin olive oil

lemon zest for garnish

Method of Preparation:

In large bowl, combine ground beef, parsley and dill.

Break up the bread and add to mix.

Next, add red onion, pepper, oregano, kofta mix, garlic and salt.

Using your hands, mix everything together, then roll out meatballs.

Don’t roll them too much or too tight or they can lose juiciness when cooking.

Place meatballs in baking pan and drizzle with olive oil.

Place in 375 degree preheated oven and bake for 30-40 minutes, until meatballs are cooked through.

Plate and garnish with lemon zest. Serve with tzatziki sauce.

AVA MediterrAegean Coconut Grove

(Arya Hotel and Suites Coconut Grove)

2889 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133

(786) 540-2889

www.avamediterraegean.com

