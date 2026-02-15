(WSVN) - Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless salmon

1 big tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon dry dill

2 shallots, peeled and sliced through food processor

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 big tablespoon capers, drained

Salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons butter or olive oil to sauté or you can also air fry

hamburger buns

favorite toppings

Method of Preparation:

Slice shallots and put it through the food processor.

Cut the salmon into large chunks, and put it in food processor, along with the mustard.

Blend and stop to scrape the sides. Be careful not to make the mixture too fine.

Scrape the mixture into a bowl, and by hand, stir in the bread crumbs, capers, dill and some salt and pepper. Shape into 6-8 patties. You can cover and refrigerate the burgers for a few hours at this point or go right to cook them.

Place the butter or oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet, and turn the heat to medium-high.

When the butter foam subsides or the oil is hot, cook the burgers for 2 to 3 minutes a side, turning once.

Alternatively, you can grill them: Let them firm up on the first side, grilling about 4 minutes, before turning over and finishing for just another minute or two. To check for doneness, make a small cut and peek inside. Be careful not to overcook.

Serve on a bed of greens or on buns or by themselves, with your favorite toppings

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.