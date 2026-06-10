The Chef: Leo Pablo

The Restaurant: Grand Public Kitchen and Bar, Miami

The Dish: Grilled Branzino with Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

2 branzino or sea bass fillets (7 to 10 ounces each)

2 tablespoons olive oil (plus more for finishing)

Maldon salt (flaky finishing salt)

1/2 cup tomato salad (recipe below)

1/2 cup Cucumber and Fennel Salad (recipe below)

1 lemon wedge



Tomato Salad:

2 cups heirloom cherry tomatoes, quartered (approx. 300g)

2 tablespoons Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

2 tablespoons green olives, pitted and chopped

Zest and chopped flesh of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped

2/3 cup high-quality olive oil

3 to 4 drops fish sauce (find it at any asian market)

1 teaspoon champagne vinegar

Kosher salt, to taste



Cucumber and Fennel Salad

1 medium cucumber, thinly sliced (approx. 100g)

1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced (approx. 100g)

Ice water, for soaking



Method of Preparation:

Prepare the Salad:

Thinly slice the cucumber and fennel using a mandoline or a very sharp knife. Submerge the sliced vegetables in a bowl of ice water for at least 5 minutes to ensure they remain crisp and refreshing. Drain thoroughly before serving.



Prepare the tomato salad:



In a medium mixing bowl, combine the quartered tomatoes, chopped olives, lemon zest, lemon flesh, parsley, basil, and chives. Pour in the olive oil, fish sauce, and champagne vinegar. Add a pinch of salt. Gently mix the ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt, vinegar, or fish sauce. The profile should be bright, herbaceous, and slightly briny.



Grill the Branzino:

Carefully transfer the fillets to a broiler-safe pan. Place under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes until the skin is crispy and the fish is fully opaque and cooked through. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat and preheat the broiler. Pat the fish fillets completely dry with paper towels. Lightly coat both sides with olive oil and a small pinch of salt. Place the fish on the grill, skin-side down. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes until grill marks appear and the fish is nearly cooked through.



Plating:

Arrange the grilled branzino on a serving plate. Generously spoon the Sauce Vierge over and around the fish. Place a portion of the Cucumber and Fennel Salad on the side. Finish the dish with a final drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of Maldon salt, and a fresh lemon wedge. Serve immediately.

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