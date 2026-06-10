The Chef: Leo Pablo

The Restaurant: Grand Public Kitchen and Bar, Miami

The Dish: Grilled Branzino with Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 branzino or sea bass fillets (7 to 10 ounces each)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil (plus more for finishing)
  • Maldon salt (flaky finishing salt)
  • 1/2 cup tomato salad (recipe below)
  • 1/2 cup Cucumber and Fennel Salad (recipe below)
  • 1 lemon wedge


Tomato Salad:

  • 2 cups heirloom cherry tomatoes, quartered (approx. 300g)
  • 2 tablespoons Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
  • 2 tablespoons green olives, pitted and chopped
  • Zest and chopped flesh of 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
  • 2/3 cup high-quality olive oil
  • 3 to 4 drops fish sauce (find it at any asian market)
  • 1 teaspoon champagne vinegar
  • Kosher salt, to taste

    Cucumber and Fennel Salad
  • 1 medium cucumber, thinly sliced (approx. 100g)
  • 1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced (approx. 100g)
  • Ice water, for soaking


Method of Preparation:

Prepare the Salad:

  1. Thinly slice the cucumber and fennel using a mandoline or a very sharp knife.
  2. Submerge the sliced vegetables in a bowl of ice water for at least 5 minutes to ensure they remain crisp and refreshing.
  3. Drain thoroughly before serving.


Prepare the tomato salad:

  1. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the quartered tomatoes, chopped olives, lemon zest, lemon flesh, parsley, basil, and chives.
  2. Pour in the olive oil, fish sauce, and champagne vinegar. Add a pinch of salt.
  3. Gently mix the ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt, vinegar, or fish sauce. The profile should be bright, herbaceous, and slightly briny.


Grill the Branzino:

  1. Carefully transfer the fillets to a broiler-safe pan. Place under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes until the skin is crispy and the fish is fully opaque and cooked through.
  2. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat and preheat the broiler.
  3. Pat the fish fillets completely dry with paper towels. Lightly coat both sides with olive oil and a small pinch of salt.
  4. Place the fish on the grill, skin-side down. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes until grill marks appear and the fish is nearly cooked through.


Plating:

  1. Arrange the grilled branzino on a serving plate.
  2. Generously spoon the Sauce Vierge over and around the fish.
  3. Place a portion of the Cucumber and Fennel Salad on the side.
  4. Finish the dish with a final drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of Maldon salt, and a fresh lemon wedge. Serve immediately.

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