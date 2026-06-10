The Chef: Leo Pablo
The Restaurant: Grand Public Kitchen and Bar, Miami
The Dish: Grilled Branzino with Tomato Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 branzino or sea bass fillets (7 to 10 ounces each)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil (plus more for finishing)
- Maldon salt (flaky finishing salt)
- 1/2 cup tomato salad (recipe below)
- 1/2 cup Cucumber and Fennel Salad (recipe below)
- 1 lemon wedge
Tomato Salad:
- 2 cups heirloom cherry tomatoes, quartered (approx. 300g)
- 2 tablespoons Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
- 2 tablespoons green olives, pitted and chopped
- Zest and chopped flesh of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives, chopped
- 2/3 cup high-quality olive oil
- 3 to 4 drops fish sauce (find it at any asian market)
- 1 teaspoon champagne vinegar
- Kosher salt, to taste
Cucumber and Fennel Salad
- 1 medium cucumber, thinly sliced (approx. 100g)
- 1 small fennel bulb, thinly sliced (approx. 100g)
- Ice water, for soaking
Method of Preparation:
Prepare the Salad:
- Thinly slice the cucumber and fennel using a mandoline or a very sharp knife.
- Submerge the sliced vegetables in a bowl of ice water for at least 5 minutes to ensure they remain crisp and refreshing.
- Drain thoroughly before serving.
Prepare the tomato salad:
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the quartered tomatoes, chopped olives, lemon zest, lemon flesh, parsley, basil, and chives.
- Pour in the olive oil, fish sauce, and champagne vinegar. Add a pinch of salt.
- Gently mix the ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning with additional salt, vinegar, or fish sauce. The profile should be bright, herbaceous, and slightly briny.
Grill the Branzino:
- Carefully transfer the fillets to a broiler-safe pan. Place under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes until the skin is crispy and the fish is fully opaque and cooked through.
- Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat and preheat the broiler.
- Pat the fish fillets completely dry with paper towels. Lightly coat both sides with olive oil and a small pinch of salt.
- Place the fish on the grill, skin-side down. Grill for 3 to 4 minutes until grill marks appear and the fish is nearly cooked through.
Plating:
- Arrange the grilled branzino on a serving plate.
- Generously spoon the Sauce Vierge over and around the fish.
- Place a portion of the Cucumber and Fennel Salad on the side.
- Finish the dish with a final drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of Maldon salt, and a fresh lemon wedge. Serve immediately.
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