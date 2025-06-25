(WSVN) - Fire up the grill! We’re making roasted chicken. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Danny Grant
The Restaurant: Maple & Ash, Miami
The Dish: Fire Roasted Chicken with Mushrooms
Ingredients:
1 whole chicken (pre-brined and allowed to dry)
1 oz beech mushrooms
¾ oz wild ramps (or spring onions), bulbs chopped
1 tbsp shallot, minced
3-4 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup chicken stock
1 tbsp plus 2 tsp butter
1 tbsp herb butter
1 tbsp scallions, chopped
1 tbsp chives
half lemon
tsp salt (more if needed after tasting)
Method of Preparation:
- In a 350°F oven, roast the ramps 10-15 minutes until soft.
- Dry the skin of the chicken as much as possible, then roast over the grill for 45 minutes to 1 hour.
- Brush with herb butter and place skin side down on the grill to allow the skin to get crispy.
- Rest for a few minutes, then slice the breast off the bone and finish in the oven at 400°F until done.
- While chicken is roasting, melt butter in pan over medium heat.
- Sautee ramps until soft.
- Add shallots, garlic, mushrooms, salt, and chicken stock and reduce about halfway, then add a little butter to thicken.
- Finish with scallions, squeezed lemon juice and chives.
- Stir and let it cook for about a minute. If desired, add finished chicken breast to a sauce for a minute or two to allow meat to absorb some of the sauce before plating.
Maple & Ash
(Miami Worldcenter)
699 NE 1st Ave., 2nd floor
Miami, FL 33132
305-901-8885
mapleandash.com
