(WSVN) - Fire up the grill! We’re making roasted chicken. It’s time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Danny Grant

The Restaurant: Maple & Ash, Miami

The Dish: Fire Roasted Chicken with Mushrooms

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken (pre-brined and allowed to dry)

1 oz beech mushrooms

¾ oz wild ramps (or spring onions), bulbs chopped

1 tbsp shallot, minced

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 tbsp plus 2 tsp butter

1 tbsp herb butter

1 tbsp scallions, chopped

1 tbsp chives

half lemon

tsp salt (more if needed after tasting)

Method of Preparation:

In a 350°F oven, roast the ramps 10-15 minutes until soft.

Dry the skin of the chicken as much as possible, then roast over the grill for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Brush with herb butter and place skin side down on the grill to allow the skin to get crispy.

Rest for a few minutes, then slice the breast off the bone and finish in the oven at 400°F until done.

While chicken is roasting, melt butter in pan over medium heat.

Sautee ramps until soft.

Add shallots, garlic, mushrooms, salt, and chicken stock and reduce about halfway, then add a little butter to thicken.

Finish with scallions, squeezed lemon juice and chives.

Stir and let it cook for about a minute. If desired, add finished chicken breast to a sauce for a minute or two to allow meat to absorb some of the sauce before plating.

Maple & Ash

(Miami Worldcenter)

699 NE 1st Ave., 2nd floor

Miami, FL 33132

305-901-8885

mapleandash.com

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.