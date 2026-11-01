Ingredients:
- 1 package of romaine lettuce, sliced in half lengthwise and across
- I pint grape tomatoes sliced in half
- 1 cup black olives sliced in half
- 1 red onion chopped
- 1 cucumber, skin on and chopped into cubes
- 1 cup salami, chopped, sliced in half
- 1 cup pepperoncini, sliced
- 1 package provolove cheese sliced in strips
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- Your favorite italian dressing
Directions:
- A large, square platter works best with this salad, since the ingredients are laid out in equal rows. With all the different colors of the fresh ingredients it’s really beautiful when fully assembled!
- In equal rows, put the lettuce, sliced grape tomatoes, chopped red onion, cucumber, salami, black olives, and pepperoncini. You can make another row with the provolone cheese, or place the strips over other parts of the salad. Be creative! Top the entire salad with grated parmesan cheese and then drizzle on your favorite italian dressing.
Enjoy!