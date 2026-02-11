(WSVN) - Create some vegan-style Mexican classics without skimping on the flavor. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Fee Bakhtiar

The Restaurant: Jajaja Mexicana, Miami

The Dish: Cuban Quesadillas

Ingredients:

4 oz faux pernil (see recipe below)

1 large flour tortilla

6 slices plant-based “ham” (see recipe below)

2 oz vegan mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 oz Dijon mustard

12 pickle slices (see recipe below)

Faux Pernil (Jackfruit Pernil):

16 oz green jackfruit, sliced

4 oz hearts of palm, julienned

8 oz white onion, julienned

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

¼ cup carnitas-style sauce

1 oz spiced rum

2 tbsp fruit oil

1 tsp vegetable base

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

Plant-Based “Ham”:

1 roasted beet, diced

16 oz cooked red beans

1 cup rice flour

1 tsp vegetable base

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp tamari soy sauce

1 tsp paprika

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

Pickles:

2 cucumbers, sliced

4 cups water

2 oz fresh ginger, sliced

2 tbsp agave

1 oz fresh oregano

1 oz fresh thyme

½ fresh habanero

Method of Preparation:

Faux Pernil (Jackfruit Pernil):

Preheat oven to 500°F (260°C).

In a sauté pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat.

Add the onions and spiced rum; sauté until deeply caramelized.

Transfer the caramelized onions to a mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Mix well.

Spread the mixture evenly on a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, until slightly crisp and caramelized.

Remove from oven and set aside for the quesadilla assembly.

Plant-Based “Ham”:

Add all ingredients except the rice flour to a blender. Blend until completely smooth.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl, add the rice flour, and mix thoroughly.

Divide the mixture into two portions and wrap tightly in plastic wrap, forming logs.

Boil for 45 minutes.

Remove from water and allow to cool for 3 hours.

Slice thinly; ready to use.

Pickles:

Place cucumber slices in a heat-resistant container and set aside.

In a saucepan, bring the water, ginger, agave, oregano, thyme, and habanero to a boil.

Boil for 2-3 minutes, then pour the hot liquid over the cucumbers.

Cover and let cool completely.

Refrigerate and allow to pickle for at least 24 hours before using.

Quesadilla Assembly & Cooking:

Spread Dijon mustard evenly over the tortilla.

Layer mozzarella cheese, faux pernil, plant-based ham, and pickles.

Fold and cook on a hot griddle or pan until the tortilla is golden and the cheese is melted.

Slice and serve warm.

Jajaja Mexicana

2775 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

(786) 803-8070

https://www.jajajamexicana.com

