(WSVN) - Create some vegan-style Mexican classics without skimping on the flavor. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Fee Bakhtiar
The Restaurant: Jajaja Mexicana, Miami
The Dish: Cuban Quesadillas
Ingredients:
4 oz faux pernil (see recipe below)
1 large flour tortilla
6 slices plant-based “ham” (see recipe below)
2 oz vegan mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 oz Dijon mustard
12 pickle slices (see recipe below)
Faux Pernil (Jackfruit Pernil):
16 oz green jackfruit, sliced
4 oz hearts of palm, julienned
8 oz white onion, julienned
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
¼ cup carnitas-style sauce
1 oz spiced rum
2 tbsp fruit oil
1 tsp vegetable base
½ tsp salt
½ tsp black pepper
Plant-Based “Ham”:
1 roasted beet, diced
16 oz cooked red beans
1 cup rice flour
1 tsp vegetable base
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp tamari soy sauce
1 tsp paprika
½ tsp salt
½ tsp ground black pepper
Pickles:
2 cucumbers, sliced
4 cups water
2 oz fresh ginger, sliced
2 tbsp agave
1 oz fresh oregano
1 oz fresh thyme
½ fresh habanero
Method of Preparation:
Faux Pernil (Jackfruit Pernil):
- Preheat oven to 500°F (260°C).
- In a sauté pan, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat.
- Add the onions and spiced rum; sauté until deeply caramelized.
- Transfer the caramelized onions to a mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Mix well.
- Spread the mixture evenly on a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes, until slightly crisp and caramelized.
- Remove from oven and set aside for the quesadilla assembly.
Plant-Based “Ham”:
- Add all ingredients except the rice flour to a blender. Blend until completely smooth.
- Transfer the mixture to a bowl, add the rice flour, and mix thoroughly.
- Divide the mixture into two portions and wrap tightly in plastic wrap, forming logs.
- Boil for 45 minutes.
- Remove from water and allow to cool for 3 hours.
- Slice thinly; ready to use.
Pickles:
- Place cucumber slices in a heat-resistant container and set aside.
- In a saucepan, bring the water, ginger, agave, oregano, thyme, and habanero to a boil.
- Boil for 2-3 minutes, then pour the hot liquid over the cucumbers.
- Cover and let cool completely.
- Refrigerate and allow to pickle for at least 24 hours before using.
Quesadilla Assembly & Cooking:
- Spread Dijon mustard evenly over the tortilla.
- Layer mozzarella cheese, faux pernil, plant-based ham, and pickles.
- Fold and cook on a hot griddle or pan until the tortilla is golden and the cheese is melted.
- Slice and serve warm.
Jajaja Mexicana
2775 NW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
(786) 803-8070
https://www.jajajamexicana.com
