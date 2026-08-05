The Chef: Carlos Consuegra

The Restaurant: Ockap Caviar & Cuisine, Miami

The Dish: Crispy Fried Chicken and Caviar

Ingredients:

Chicken:

1½ to 2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs

¾ to 1 cup sour cream, for serving

2 to 3.5 oz (60 to 100 g) caviar total

Bibb lettuce leaves, for plating

Espelette pepper or paprika, for finishing



Marinade:

1 cup buttermilk

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp black pepper

1½ tsp fine salt

½ tsp Espelette pepper, paprika, or mild chili powder.



Breading:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp paprika

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp garlic powder

Pinch of cayenne, optional

Neutral frying oil



Method of Preparation:

Marinate: Mix buttermilk, Dijon, salt, black pepper, and Espelette. Add chicken and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, ideally overnight.

Bread the chicken: Mix flour with spices. Remove chicken from marinade and coat well in the flour mixture.

Fry: Heat oil to 325°F. Fry chicken until golden and fully cooked, about 8 to 10 minutes depending on size. Drain on a rack.

To Plate:

Place Bibb lettuce on the plate. Add a spoon of sour cream and a small spoon or quenelle of caviar.

Cut the chicken and arrange beside the sour cream and caviar. Dust lightly with Espelette.

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