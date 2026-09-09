The Chef: Sanson Ramos

The Restaurant: Shooters Waterfront, Fort Lauderdale

The Dish: Creamy Chicken Pesto Pasta

Ingredients:

Classic Basil Pesto:

Italian Parsley, Leaves 2 bunches

Basil, Leaves, .5 of a lb

Garlic, ¼ cup of raw garlic cloves

EVOO, 1.5 cups

Kosher Salt, 1.5 teaspoons

Grated Parmesan, 6 oz

6 oz Grilled Herb Marinated Chicken breast

7 oz Fettucine pasta

3 oz Basil Pesto

1 oz Heavy cream

1 tbsp Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 oz Roasted Red Pepper

2 tsp Micro Basil

Method of Preparation:

Basil Pesto preparation:

In a blender combine herbs, garlic, salt and half the amount of oil.

Start the blender at medium speed and incorporate the rest of the oil. Do not to puree for too long, the heat from the blender blades will turn the pesto dark.

Fold in the Parmesan at the end, store in dry container in the refrigerator.

Cooking Steps:

Grill the chicken on the grill at medium high heat until light golden tan and firm consistency.

Place the pasta into the salted hot pasta water.

In a hot saute pan lightly sear roasted red pepper approximately 1 minute.

Add the pesto sauce and heavy cream in the pan using a rubber spatula to incorporate.

Add the 6 oz of diced half inch grilled chicken breast.

Remove pasta from pasta water, drain water, and add to saute pan.

Lightly toss pasta for 30 seconds, incorporating the sauce mix on the noodles.

Using tongs, twirl pasta into pasta bowl center to form a peak.

Drizzle excess sauce and chicken on top of the pasta.

Top off pasta with Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Garnish with 2 tspn of micro basil and serve.

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