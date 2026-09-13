Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup homemade or store-bought pesto
  • 3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 large egg
  • Salt and black pepper
  • Red-pepper flakes
  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan

Directions:

  • Heat the oven to 400 degrees.
  • Add pesto, panko breadcrumbs, egg, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper and a pinch of red pepper to a bowl and mix to combine, ensuring the panko is fully moistened. Add chicken and cheese and mix until just combined, being careful not to overmix.
  • Form the meat mixture into 15 small balls (about 2 tablespoons each) and place onto a baking sheet. Bake meatballs for 15-30 minutes. (depending on the oven and size of meatballs) Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes.
  • Serve with extra pesto sauce on the side or with pesto-coated pasta.
  • Enjoy!

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox