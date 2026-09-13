Ingredients:

3/4 cup homemade or store-bought pesto

3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs

1 large egg

Salt and black pepper

Red-pepper flakes

1 pound ground chicken

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees.

Add pesto, panko breadcrumbs, egg, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper and a pinch of red pepper to a bowl and mix to combine, ensuring the panko is fully moistened. Add chicken and cheese and mix until just combined, being careful not to overmix.

Form the meat mixture into 15 small balls (about 2 tablespoons each) and place onto a baking sheet. Bake meatballs for 15-30 minutes. (depending on the oven and size of meatballs) Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes.

Serve with extra pesto sauce on the side or with pesto-coated pasta.

Enjoy!

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