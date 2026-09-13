Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup homemade or store-bought pesto
- 3/4 cup Panko breadcrumbs
- 1 large egg
- Salt and black pepper
- Red-pepper flakes
- 1 pound ground chicken
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Add pesto, panko breadcrumbs, egg, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon black pepper and a pinch of red pepper to a bowl and mix to combine, ensuring the panko is fully moistened. Add chicken and cheese and mix until just combined, being careful not to overmix.
- Form the meat mixture into 15 small balls (about 2 tablespoons each) and place onto a baking sheet. Bake meatballs for 15-30 minutes. (depending on the oven and size of meatballs) Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes.
- Serve with extra pesto sauce on the side or with pesto-coated pasta.
- Enjoy!
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